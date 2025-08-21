Between August 22-24, Constanta will host the “Romania Cup Final Regatta 2025”, one of the most important nautical events of the season. The show will be guaranteed by the over 50 boats registered in the competition.

On the first day, the crews will sail approximately 30 nautical miles between Mangalia and Costinești, testing their endurance and strategy skills. On the following days, shorter but equally intense races will take place in the Mangalia harbor.

The competitions will start at 11:00 AM at the Mangalia Harbor. The public will be able to see the boats and interact with the crews.

“Romania Cup Final Regatta 2025” is the sixth stage of the Romanian Offshore Cup 2025, organized by the Romanian Yachting Federation.

“The Romania Cup Final Regatta is a confirmation that Romanian yachting is growing year by year. This is an excellent opportunity to demonstrate that our teams are competitive and well-prepared. The podium will be decided at this final stage of the cup. It’s an event that inspires and brings together the sailing enthusiasts community in a spectacular setting”, said Radu Niculaita, president of the Romanian Yachting Federation.

“Romania Cup Final Regatta 2025” is not just a competition, but a celebration of the passion for the sea, team spirit and sporting performance. Mangalia becomes, for three days, the regional center of yachting, where adrenaline and the beauty of the coastline meet in an unforgettable show.

The event is supported by Marina Limanu Romania – strategic partner.

About the Romanian Yachting Federation

The Romanian Yachting Federation (RYF) is the main promoter of sailing water sports in Romania, officially recognized by the Ministry of Sport and affiliated to World Sailing – the international forum that governs yachting globally. The federation coordinates the activities of sports clubs, organizes national and international competitions and supports the training of high performance athletes, including Olympic teams.

RYF’s mission is to develop yachting in Romania by supporting young talents, promoting nautical education and increasing the visibility of the sport in a sustainable, safe and accessible way. Through its activity, the Federation contributes to the consolidation of an authentic maritime culture and to the integration of Romania in the international circuit of sailing sports.