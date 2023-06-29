Romania, down in the FIFA ranking after the draws with Kosovo and Switzerland

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

​The Romanian national football team has dropped in the FIFA ranking, a hierarchy published on Thursday, following the results recorded in the EURO 2024 preliminaries.

Romania dropped one position, from 46 to 47, with 1,443.98 points. In June, the tricolors drew with Kosovo (0-0) and Switzerland (2-2).

The places occupied by Romania’s opponents in the FIFA ranking:

12. Switzerland 1,661.

75. Israel 1,323.

108. Kosovo 1,179.69 (-1)

155. Andorra 1.022,3 (-2).