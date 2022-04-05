Romania has six players in the top of the best Under-21 footballers in Europe

According to CIES Football Observatory, Romania has no less than six footballers in the top 100 best young players in Europe.

Issue number 375 of the CIES Football Observatory Weekly Post presents the 100 best performing U21 outfield players from 32 European leagues according to a brand-new approach taking into consideration players’ performance compared to teammates, the employer team’s sporting level, as well as that of opponents. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) outranks Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) and Patrick Wimmer (Arminia Bielefeld).

Romanian international Radu Dragusin is ranked 38th in the top 100 best Under-21 footballers in Europe, established by CIES Football Observatory. The defender of the Italian team Salernitana occupies the best place of a Romanian footballer in the last ranking published by CIES.

Five other young Romanian footballers were included in this top: Ştefan Bairam (University of Craiova) – 82nd place, Cristian Dumitru (FC Argeş) – 92nd place, Octavian Popescu (FCSB) – 93rd place, Alexi Pitu (Farul) – 94th place and David Miculescu (UTA Arad) – 98th place.

Radu Dragusin, 20 years old, made his debut in the first national team of Romania last month, in the friendly match with Greece (0-1). He is under contract with the Juventus Torino club, and in the first part of this season he evolved in the form of a loan to the Sampdoria Genova team. At the end of January, the Turin club agreed to transfer the Romanian defender to Salernitana, until the summer.