Romania promotes its future sailing champions

Between August 25 and 31, Lake Siutghiol, one of Romania’s most spectacular nautical venues, becomes main stage for the most important yachting event of the summer: the National Dinghy Championship, organized by the Romanian Yachting Federation.

The competition brings together 85 competitors, aged between 8 and 66. However, most participants are young sailors under the age of 25.

In total, around 85 boats are competing, representing the Optimist class (children aged 9 to 14), as well as ILCA 4 / 6 / 7 for youth and seniors.

Spectators are invited to follow the races directly from the lakeshore, near the Nautical Base of the Maritime University of Constanța, and to cheer on Romania’s future champions in this spectacular sport. The races are scheduled to start each day at 11:00 a.m.

A special highlight of the championship is the presence of Ebru Bolat, the Romanian sailor who recently made history for our country by finishing 9th at the Sailing World Championship in China — the best result Romania has ever achieved at this level.

Also a keynote participant is her coach, Xavi, well – respected in international yachting, who is currently leading training sessions for both athletes and Romanian coaches. These sessions cover: modern training techniques, athlete–coach communication, race strategies, equipment tuning, and racecourse observation.

“The National Dinghy Championship is not just a competition, but also an important step in developing a new generation of athletes. The fact that almost all participants are children and young sailors shows that the future of Romanian yachting is bright,” said Radu Niculaita, President of the Romanian Yachting Federation.

Organized by the Romanian Yachting Federation, the event promises a week of intense competition, emotion and high performance on Lake Siutghiol.