Romania wants to host the Winter Olympic Games in 2028

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a discussion with the heads of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee on Tuesday, with COSR to the prime minister the initiative to include Romania on the list of countries that could organize the 2028 Winter Olympics.

PM Ciuca voiced support for consolidating the sports base and stressed the need to take the training of high-performance athletes very seriously.

According to a government statement. participants analyzed the state of preparations for the Beijing Winter Olympics and the state of the high-performance sports infrastructure.

“The prime minister expressed his support for the consolidation of the sports bases, underlining the need to take the training of athletes with the utmost seriousness”, the press release reads.

COSR officials presented the initiative to include Romania on the list of countries that could organize the 2028 Winter Olympics.