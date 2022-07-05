Romania wins gold medal in men’s relay event at European Junior Swimming Championships

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Romania won the gold medal on Tuesday in the men’s 4 × 100 meters freestyle relay at the European Junior Swimming Championships, which takes place between July 5 and 10 at the Swimming Sports Complex in Otopeni.

David Popovici, Vlad Stancu, Ștefan Cozma and Patrick Dinu finished the eight lengths of the pool with a time of 3: 18.93 minutes.

David entered the pool first and swam fantastically, only the British recovered in the following legs of the relay. In the last one however, Romanian Patrick Dinu brought our country’s victory in the home stretch.

The silver medal was won by Great Britain, which came just 8 cents behind us, while the bronze was taken by Italy (3.19.42 minutes). Romania’s 4x100m freestyle relay finished in 5th place, with a time of 3.48.37 minutes.

The women’s gold medal was won by Italy, the silver was taken by France, and the bronze went to Germany.