Romanian athlete Andreea Beatrice Ana grabs gold medal at the European Wrestling Championships

Romanian athlete Andreea Beatrice Ana won the gold medal in the women’s 55-kg event at the European Wrestling Championships in Zagreb on Thursday after defeating Erika Bognar of Hungary in the final.

On Wednesday, Ana, the defending champion in this category, prevailed over Elnura Mamadova of Azerbaijan in the quarter-finals and Katarzyna Krawczyk of Poland in the semi-finals.

Ana brought the first medal to the Romanian delegation at the European Championships in Zagreb.

At the 2022 edition, in Budapest, Romania had a record of four medals, one gold, won by Andreea Ana (55 kg), one silver, by Nicu Ojog (97 kg, Greco-Roman), and two bronze, Alina Vuc (55 kg) and Kriszta Incze (65 kg).