Romanian-born Bianca Andreescu, one of the frontrunners of US Open

The US Open will kick off on August 30, and the last qualifying matches will take place in the Flushing Meadows complex.

The No 6 seed, Romanian-born Bianca Andreescu is one of the favorites to win the Arthur Ashe trophy.

Before the start of the competition, Bianca, who represents Canada, took part in a fashionable event where she attracted many eyes. Andreescu gathered almost 55 thousand appreciations on his personal Instagram account, for her picture at The Pierre, A Taj Hotel, New York.

“Beautiful event @thepierreny @perrinenyc. Thank you for the warm welcome in New York,” she posted.



In the first round of the US Open (competition she won in 2019), Bianca Andreescu will meet Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland, 45 WTA).