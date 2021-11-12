Romanian gymnastics icon Nadia Comaneci turns 60, decorated by the Romanian Presidency

The former Romanian gymnastics legend Nadia Comenci has turned 60 today. She thanked all for their wishes.

“I would like to thank all of you for my birthday wishes on this day of November 12th. Thank you all, I wish you all the best, stay healthy,” said the former gymnast who became notorious after she had scored a perfect 10 at the Olympic Games in Montreal in 1976.

Numerous Romanian sports personalities and artists wished Nadia “Happy birthday” in a video posted on the social media by the Romanian Sports Olympic Committee: “Happy birthday, Nadia! You taught us to believe, you inspires us to dream, you motivated us to persevere! Sports is about people, emotions and pride! Romania has vibrated for you from the first Olympic 10 and it continues to admire the elegance of one of the most known Romanians on the planet even today. From the bottom of our hearts we wish you a day full of joy! Team Romania brings the story forward. Happy perfect birthday, Nadia!”.

At the same time, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has signed today, the decree awarding Nadia Comăneci the National Order “Star of Romania” in the rank of Grand Officer.

“As a sign of high appreciation and recognition for the exceptional sports career, for the remarkable results obtained as a representative of Romania, as well as for the involvement in popularizing the sport among the young generation, President Klaus Iohannis conferred the National Order <Star of Romania> in the rank of Grand Officer to Mrs. Nadia Comăneci ”, the Presidential Administration announced on Friday.

Nadia Comăneci is a multiple Olympic and World champion, known by the history of gymnastics for being the first gymnast to score a perfect 10 at the Olympic Games in Montreal in 1976. Nadia, born on November 12,1961 in Onesti, a small town in Bacau county, Moldavia, Romania, got into gymnastics when she was just 5.