Horia Tecău confirmed, on Thursday, on his personal Facebook account, the speculations from the last days, our athlete announcing his retirement from performance tennis. Tecău said it was time to enjoy life “in a different way”.

“A lot of emotions flowing right now. I’m grateful. For the journey, for what I’ve experienced and the people I met along the way. The sport has been my playground, my classroom, taught me to dream, believe, and develop life skills in the process. The energy of the tennis court and tennis fans has rewarded me immensely and I will keep this feeling with me forever. Now, it’s time to enjoy life in a different way and transform all this energy into a new shape,” Horia Tecău posted on Facebook.

Horia Tecău, now ranked 19th ATP in doubles, former world number 2, won 38 trophies, including three Grand Slam, Wimbledon, in 2015, US Open, in 2017, both in team with Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer, and the Australian Open in doubles, in 2012, with American Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

He also won the trophy at the Champions Tournament together with Rojer, in 2015, and with Florin Mergea he won the silver medal at the Olympic Games in Rio, in 2016.