Romanian teen swimmer David Popovici declared the best young athlete in Europe

Romanian swimmer David Popovici is the best young athlete in Europe. The 17-year-old swimmer received the title at a ceremony held on Thursday night in Slovakia.

David Popovici won the Piotr Nurowski Prize in 2021, after being voted, on Thursday evening, as the best young athlete on the continent at the summer Olympic sports, at the General Assembly of the European Olympic Committees in Samorin (Slovakia) . The vote was given by 50 national Olympic committees on the continent, with David Popovici being supported by COSR President Mihai Covaliu.

David Popovici, enrolled at CS Dinamo, won the duel with four other athletes, who ranked as follows: Sky Brown from Great Britain (skateboarding), Adriana Cerezo Iglesias from Spain (taekwondo), Viktoria Listunova from Russia (gymnastics) and Adriana Vilagos from Serbia (athletics).