Romanian wins gold medal at the European Under-21 Table Tennis Championships

Romanian Bianca Mei-Rosu has won gold medal at the European Under-21 Table Tennis Championships in Sarajevo on Sunday in the women’s doubles event, alongside Germany’s Mia Griesel, after defeating Ukrainian duo Dymytrenko Anastasiya/Matiunina Veronika, 3 -1 (4-11, 14-12, 11-8, 11-4), in the final.

Romania’s medal tally was five – one gold, one silver and three bronze medals. The silver was captured by duo Eduard Ionescu/Ioana Singeorzan in the mixed double event, and the bronze medals went to Andrei Istrate, in the men’s singles, Andrei Istrate and Iulian Chirita in the men’s doubles, as well as Darius Movileanu and Eduard Ionescu in the men’s doubles.

In the men’s singles, Andrei Istrate lost the semi-final to Hungarian Csaba Andras, 4-1 (14-12, 9-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-8).

At the 2022 European Under-21 Championships in Cluj-Napoca, Romania won three medals: two gold medals, in women’s singles by Elena Zaharia and mixed doubles by Andrei Istrate and Camelia Mitrofan, and one bronze also in the mixed doubles, by Darius Movileanu and Elena Zaharia.