The Romanian national football team defeated the Cypriot national team, 4-1, in the last round of the Nations League. Mircea Lucescu’s team promoted to Division B of the Nations League, after finishing in first position in Group 2 of League C. Romania’s goals were scored by Daniel Bîrligea (‘2), Răzvan Marin (’42, ’80) and Florinel Coman (’83), while Ioannis Pittas (’52) scored for Cyprus.

Mihăilă passed down the lane, and Bîrligea scored after just 67 seconds. It is the first goal scored by the FCSB champion striker for the national team. Before the break, Răzvan Marin was attentive to an action in which Bîrligea was blocked by goalkeeper Demetriou and made it 2-0. The first success from the action for the midfielder. He already had 4 converted penalties in this edition of the Nations League.

The Cypriots came back much braver in the second half and reduced the difference in the 52nd minute. Entering the field after the break, Pittas was on the ball after a mistake by Drăgușin and scored.

In the 62nd minute, Marius Marin made a mistake in the Cypriot half of the field, Pittas went on a counterattack and ended up face to face with Niță, but our goalkeeper had an excellent intervention. Unfortunately, he was injured and could not continue the match: Târnovanu came on in his place.

The balance was broken in the 77th minute, when Laifis received his second yellow card in just three minutes and was sent off. Răzvan Marin increased the difference again in the 80th minute.

Mihăilă crossed to the edge of the box from the corner, and the Cagliari player scored with a superb shot, without taking over.

The final score was established by Florinel Coman, who entered the field in the 67th minute. Ianis Hagi crossed perfectly, and the Al-Gharafa player completed a simple formality and scored from the small box.