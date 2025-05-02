Rugby Week in over 30 cities

Between May 5–11, the Romanian Rugby Federation, in partnership with Kaufland Romania, is organizing Rugby Week — an event dedicated to promoting the sport among children and youth across the country.

In over 30 cities throughout Romania, Kaufland store parking lots will host rugby demonstration sessions where students and young athletes from local schools and clubs will explore the values of teamwork. Each activity, lasting about an hour, will turn the parking lot into a space for movement, joy, and fair play.

Among the participating cities are Bucharest, Brașov, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Timișoara, Craiova, Pitești, Sibiu, Oradea, Târgu Mureș, Brăila, and many other local communities where sport becomes a celebration.

“We invest over 2 million euros annually in performance support and in projects that promote movement as a healthy lifestyle. Our partnership with the Romanian Rugby Federation came naturally, built on shared values: teamwork, respect, and strength. In 2023, we became the Federation’s official sponsor and brought Romania a world record with the largest jersey made from recycled PET, unveiled at the Arcul de Triumf National Stadium. In 2024, we launched the Kaufland Rugby League, supporting the sport’s elite. For us, rugby isn’t just about performance — it’s about community spirit. We’re proud of this story and of everyone who chooses to grow through sport,” said Katharina Scheidereiter, CSR Manager at Kaufland Romania.

“This is the first major action under the Kreștem Kampioni project, through which the federation aims to open new opportunities for children across the country and offer them, through sport, a chance at a better future. We’ve prepared a true celebration, bringing our sport closer to the public by turning an everyday family activity — shopping — into a surprise and a chance for fun and relaxation. We hope that next week’s activities will not only bring more visitors to Kaufland but also more rugby fans, and maybe even new players, especially if the youngest athletes win over the audience. Rugby is first and foremost about being together, enjoying each other’s company, and supporting one another. Beyond its competitive side, it’s also a way to spend quality time with family and friends. The non-contact version of rugby that we’re showcasing with the help of our partners is the most accessible way to stay active with loved ones during our free time,” said Alin Petrache, President of the Romanian Rugby Federation.

Through Rugby Week, Kaufland Romania and the Romanian Rugby Federation aim to bring sport closer to the public, encourage community activity, and inspire new generations to embrace the values of teamwork, respect, and fair play.

The full list of participating cities is available here.