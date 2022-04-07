Simona Halep announced her new coach

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Simona Halep announced today on her social media accounts that has a new coach, the renowned Patrick Mouratoglou.



“Excited for a new chapter. Let’s get to work Patrick Mouratoglou,“ reads Simona’s post, accompanied by a photo featuring her and her new coach.

Patrick Mouratoglu was known on the WTA circuit to be the coach of Serena Williams.

The information presented by Halep was confirmed by Mouratoglou on Twitter, where the French coach announces a “full time” collaboration with our athlete.

I am now the full-time coach of @Simona_Halep. pic.twitter.com/MRlkmeJyhw — Patrick Mouratoglou (@pmouratoglou) April 7, 2022

Patrick Mouratoglou has been coaching Serena Williams since 2012. The American has not played for months, the last participation being recorded at Wimbledon, the 2021 edition (she left the London center in tears after an injury).

The well-known French coach began his career in 1999, when he coached Marcos Baghdatis. Since then, Mourtagolou has collaborated with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Aravane Rezai, Yanina Wickmayer, Laura Robson, Jeremy Chardy, Grigor Dimitrov, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Coco Gauff, Serena Williams, and now Simona Halep.