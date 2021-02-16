Simona Halep defeated by Serena Williams in the Australian Open quarter-final. Serena’s Husband slams Ion Tiriac again

Serena Williams has defeated Romanian Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3, in the Australian Open 2021quarter-final. Williams will meet Japanese Naomi Osaka in the semi-final. Osaka had defeated Taiwanese Su-Wei Hsieh 6-2, 6-2.

“Halep, who reached the semi-finals last year and was losing finalist in 2018, threw everything at her opponent with an attacking game plan from the outset, but never quite managed to dictate.

No point could have been more intimidating for Halep, the number two seed, than early in the opening set when her opponent crushed a quite brilliant backhand winner which sent her box wild,” eurosport.com reported.

Simona Halep is leaving the competition with a EUR 336,000 check and 430 WTA points.

In a press statement after the defeat, Halep said it had been a tough game and that her contender had played very well and deserved victory. “The service did not help me, she was stronger in the key moments. Still I had a good match, I cannot say I am disappointed in me. Maybe I am disappointed in the attitude I had during the entire tour, but I will work on that and I will get back stronger“, Simona told journalists.

Ohanian slams Tiriac



Minutes after his wife’s fresh victory, Alexis Ohanian has had a new attack against Romanian former tennis player and tycoon Ion Tiriac whose stances against Serena Williams are notorious.

Several weeks ago, Tiriac said that it is time for the 23-time Grand Slam champion to step away from tennis due to her age and…weight. Today, Williams defeated Halep, with Ohanian slamming Tiriac.

“Good thing no one listens to that racist sexist clown Ion Țiriac”, reads Ohanian’s tweet.

