Simona Halep is getting married today

Romanian tennis cahmapion Simona Halep and Toni Iuruc are tying the knot today, September 15.



The wedding party takes place at Fratelli Club in Mamaia seaside resort, with around 300 guests expected: sports personalities, businessmen, politicians and artists, according to Fanatik sports publication.

The wedding ceremony at the Registry Office is due at 16:00hrs and then the party is scheduled at the Fratelli Club. The club is owned by Dani Caramihai, who will also be their godfather.

The guests attending the wedding party will come without their mobile phones.

Telekom Sport reports that the Romanian President himself, Klaus Iohannis, has been invited to the civil ceremony.

Simona Halep and Toni Iuruc came out as a couple for the first time after the title won by our athlete at Wimbledon in July 2019. Since then, the two were seen together several times, but everything has been kept away from the eyes of the tabloid press. Aged 42, Toni Iuruc is, according to the social media, an Aromanian millionaire who has been married before twice, with both marriages ended prematurely. Simona Halep got engaged to Toni Iuruc in June of this year, during the competitive break she had due to a leg injury (at the tournament in Rome, on May 12).