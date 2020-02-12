Simona Halep lobbies for more funds for the sports

Romanian tennis champion Simona Halep has lobbied in a press conference at the Palace of Parliament, next to other current or former sports icons, for more funds being directed to the Romanian sports, practically asking politicians to allot more money to endorse the young athletes.

“I didn’t come here for me, but for the new generation,” the Wimbledon champion said, among others.

Simona Halep stressed that Romania must strive to make efforts in terms of sports infrastructure if we want that the Romanian sports has results in the future.

“The new generation badly needs infrastructure, which is missing in our country. We badly need a sports hall to host all Fed Cups matches. There are many children who needs financial support, especially when it comes to tennis, which is an expensive sport (…) I really launch a call for this cause, for a infrastructure in tennis. The Romanian tennis had many great results (…) It’s a real pity for our Romanian talent to not do anything, to not progress”, the tennis champ argued.

Among the other great Romanian champions who took the floor before politicians there were also Nadia Comăneci (gymnastics) Camelia Potec (swimming) and Gabriela Szabo (athletic).