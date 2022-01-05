Simona Halep scored first victory of this year

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep has defeated 6-4 6-2 over Australian Destanee Aiava, on Wednesday, in the first round at Melbourne Summer Set 1 (WTA 250), thus scoring her first victory of 2022.

Halep (30 years old, 20 WTA), the second favorite of the tournament, won after an hour and 18 minutes. Halep defeated Aiava in their first showdown, in 2018, in the first round at the Australian Open, 7-6 (5) 6-1.

Simona Halep will meet her Romanian co-national Gabriela Ruse, whom he played in the doubles. Halep-Ruse lost the match to Bernarda Pera/Katerina Siniakova.

Halep and Ruse have played one against the other only once before, last year, at the Transylvania Open, when Simona won 6-1 6-2 in the first round.

So far, Halep secured a USD 3,675 cheque and 30 WTA points. Melbourne Summer Set 1 tournament has total prizes worth USD 239,477.