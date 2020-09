Simona Halep through the second round at Roland Garros after victory on her birthday

Romanian top seed Simona Halep has defeated Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4 6-0, qualifying to the second round at Roland Garros on Sunday, precisely on the day when she celebrated her 29th anniversary.

“Halep quickly found herself down 4-2 in the opening set but she responded in impressive fashion and won the next eight games to complete the victory in 82 minutes. The former world number one completed the win on her second match point when Sorribes Tormo hit a forehand wide,” according to Eurosport.

The Romanian top tennis player checked in EUR 84,000 and 70 WTA points.

Halep will next confront Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu, who defeated Jil Teichmann 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in a match that lasted 2 hours and 30 minutes.