Simona Halep will no longer play in any tournaments this year

Romanian tennis champion Simona Halep announced that she will no longer play in any tennis tournaments in 2022. The athlete spoke about the problems she faced in the last year in a message posted on social networks.

“Hi everyone,

I would like to inform you about my current situation, reflect on what happened this year and as I always did, share with you my deep feelings.

As you all know already because I’ve talked about it many times, in February, I was very close to stop tennis because I didn’t believe I have enough power to come back to top 10. I was going through many anxious moments and I thought it is time to stop cause it is emotionally unhealthy.

Then I was lucky to discover Patrick’s Academy where I felt so much passion that it gave me back my passion for tennis. Thanks to Patrick, I slowly started to believe that I still can play a good level of tennis. I was totally open to everything he told me to do, the way I should do it and the amount of work that I should do. I did everything fully.

My goal was very clear: I gave myself one year to get back to top 10.



But later, when I lost at the US Open, I realized that I was mentally exhausted. Having had breathing problems for many years that had gotten worse, I decided to follow the doctor’s advice and have the necessary surgery. I couldn’t do it earlier because I didn’t have three months off for recovery, because tennis was the priority in my life.