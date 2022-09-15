Simona Halep will no longer play in any tournaments this year

Romanian tennis champion Simona Halep announced that she will no longer play in any tennis tournaments in 2022. The athlete spoke about the problems she faced in the last year in a message posted on social networks.
I would like to inform you about my current situation, reflect on what happened this year and as I always did, share with you my deep feelings.
As you all know already because I’ve talked about it many times, in February, I was very close to stop tennis because I didn’t believe I have enough power to come back to top 10. I was going through many anxious moments and I thought it is time to stop cause it is emotionally unhealthy.
Then I was lucky to discover Patrick’s Academy where I felt so much passion that it gave me back my passion for tennis. Thanks to Patrick, I slowly started to believe that I still can play a good level of tennis. I was totally open to everything he told me to do, the way I should do it and the amount of work that I should do. I did everything fully.
My goal was very clear: I gave myself one year to get back to top 10.
But now I felt it was the right time to do something for myself. That’s why I chose cosmetic surgery. And that one I wanted to do for a long time, because I didn’t like my nose at all. I did it and solved both the functional and aesthetic side. I’m sure many of you understand me. I don’t know how long the recovery period will be, right now I’m not thinking about anything else but recovery. What is certain is that I won’t be able to play in any tournaments this year. The 2022 season is over for me. 2022, you were an interesting year, full of events. See you on the court, 2023. I still feel that I still have a lot to give on the tennis court and I still have goals to achieve”, Simona Halep wrote on her Instagram page.
Simona Halep makes no reference to her recent divorce in this social media post. Last week, the divorce from Toni Iuruc was announced after about one year of marriage.