Simona Halep wins Dubai title for the second time

World number two Simona Halep has won her 20th WTA title, after defeating Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.

“20 titles on the 20th anniversary of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in 2020 🏆‬

I fought realllly hard for this one and it feels so beautiful,” Halep said in a Facebook post after the victory.

“I played so hard, I really wanted to win this tournament,” said Halep.

The Dubai victory is Halep’s first title of 2020.

“I have such crazy emotions right now, it has been a great match,” the Romanian champion stated.

“Rybakina is still really young and has many years ahead of her in the game.It was a little bit tough, I was too nervous. You have to fight for every ball, I think I gave my best this week.”

Simona Halep won the Dubai title for the first time in 2015 after defeating Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6-4, 7-6.