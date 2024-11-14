SkyRun 2024 raises €20,000 for charity

SkyRun 2024, the stair running competition, organised by SkyTower Bucharest, exceeded all expectations, attracting over 800 participants from six countries: Romania, Bulgaria, Austria, Moldova, the UK, and Italy. Originally organised for 700 participants, the final count surpassed this target, including 100 children and teenagers aged 7 to 17, marking the first year that the event opened its doors to younger athletes. The youngest participant was just 7 years old, while the oldest competitor was 77, highlighting the inclusive and multi-generational appeal of the event.

The 5th edition of this popular vertical race, made history by raising a total of €20,000 for charity. On top of the initial €11,500 raised from registration fees, RPHI (Raiffeisen Property Holding International), the owner of SkyTower, generously donated an additional €8,500. All proceeds were donated to four charities: Autism Voice, Mia’s Children, SOS Children’s Villages, and Climb Again. Each organisation formed its own team of runners, including young people with various disabilities, such as visual impairments and amputations, who proudly competed and completed the race, proving that anything is possible when determination knows no limits.

„SkyRun 2024 has shown us that no challenge is too great if it’s driven by passion and purpose. From the youngest participants to those overcoming physical limitations, this event truly embodies the spirit of perseverance and community. We’re thrilled to see the incredible support for our charity partners and look forward to an even bigger event next year”, stated Leo Forstner, Managing Director RPHI Romania, the company that owns SkyTower.

The race challenged participants to conquer 620 stairs, with the fastest time of 2 minutes and 59 seconds recorded by overall winner Andrei Olariu. Close behind were second-place finisher Marian Adrian Rusu, with a time of 3 minutes and 5 seconds, and third-place runner Beniamin Ghita, finishing at 3 minutes and 6 seconds.

In the newly introduced teenagers’ category (ages 14-17), Narcis Gheorghe was the top male finisher with a time of 4 minutes and 1 second, while Antonia Vasian led the female race with an impressive 4 minutes and 17 seconds.

SkyRun 2024 is also the first event of its kind in Romania to be affiliated with the prestigious Tower Running Challenge 2025, a global series of tower racing events organised by members of the World Federation of Great Towers.

With eyes set on SkyRun 2025, SkyTower has already begun preparations to introduce a new landing floor and surprises for participants, aiming to make next year’s edition even more memorable and already setting the date for SkyRun2025 for November 8th.