Courtroom Chaos, developed in collaboration with Amazon Game Studios, is available in selected countries.



Romanian game development studio Amber has collaborated with Amazon Game Studios and Death Row Games on the creation of Courtroom Chaos: Starring Snoop Dogg, a humorous, human-built, AI-powered experience. In the game, the iconic artist Snoop Dogg takes on the role of an unconventional judge.

Courtroom Chaos brings players into a virtual courtroom where game night turns into a series of improvisational trials. Whether playing with friends or family, participants take turns inventing quirky characters, telling wild stories, and doing their best to defend their “case.” The proceedings are moderated by Judge Snoop Dogg, an AI-powered character who listens, reacts, and challenges players in real time before delivering his final verdict.

The Courtroom Chaos trailer can be viewed here.

The title is part of GameNight, a new collection on Amazon Luna, the cloud gaming platform that’s reimagining how people play together in the living room. No console or controller is required. Players simply use their smartphones as controllers.

“The collaboration with Amazon Game Studios marks an important step for Amber in the area of AI-driven interactive experiences. Courtroom Chaos represents a natural extension of how we envision the future of video games, as a space where technology and creativity meet to generate emotion and spontaneity. It’s an honor to be among the first studios in the world to work on a new and challenging project on the Luna platform, and to bring our development expertise to a concept that pushes the boundaries of digital entertainment,” said Mihai Pohontu, CEO of Amber.

Up to six players can join Courtroom Chaos using only their mobile phones, which connect to the game via a QR code displayed on the TV screen. Players are divided into two teams, the Plaintiff and the Defendant, and face off before Snoop Dogg, who lends his voice, likeness, and personality to hear arguments, analyze defenses, and deliver his final verdict, all based on the players’ improvised stories.

“Courtroom Chaos is an entirely new kind of experience, it’s chaos, comedy, and creativity all rolled together, powered by AI that makes every trial feel fresh, funny, and totally unpredictable.” said J.C. Connors, General Manager at Amazon Game Studios.

The game offers a rare form of improvisational gameplay, with no pre-set dialogues or scripted endings, creating a spontaneous and creatively driven experience. Each case, exchange, and reaction from the judge bears Snoop Dogg’s unmistakable personality and humor.

Speaking about his character, Snoop Dogg described the judge as a “fair one but reasonable, and at the same time, he has a lot of common sense. So if you try to run a fast one on him, he’s gonna catch on, he’s gonna understand who’s really telling the truth. So the more ammunition you have, the more prepared you are in court, then you’ll get the judge you was lookin’ for. But the more unprepared you are, you gonna get a judge you weren’t expecting.”

Courtroom Chaos is available now to Prime and Luna Premium subscribers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Portugal, Belgium, and Luxembourg.