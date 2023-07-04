Sorana Cîrstea amid criticism after social media post

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Sorana Cîrstea faced social media backlash after she had shared a message on Instastory. According to Sportskeeda, Sorana (37 WTA) has been accused of homophobia and transphobia after promoting traditional values ​​on her Instagram account.

“Make men masculine again, make women feminine again, make children innocent again”, was the message shared by Cîrstea on Instastory.

Sorana’s post was considered an attack on the LGBTQI+ community, and among those who criticized the Romanian was an American journalist.

“The irony, of course, is that the maker of the meme would like question Cîrstea’s femininity — being a muscular woman athlete who deigns to pursue a career outside the home and all. Wild how often transphobia goes hand in hand with internalized misogyny,” retorted US journalists David Kane.



Other net surfers have slammed Sorana Cîrstea’s post, too:

“She’s so disgusting… There’s a good reason to hate her. What does it mean to make children innocent again? Rot in hell!”

“I don’t even know what it means. If you go by certain ‘feminine’ standards, female athletes shouldn’t exist”

“Incredibly disappointing from Sorana Cîrstea”

“Sorana Cîrstea is trash again”

“Sorana Cîrstea is homophobic”

“How about we make Sorana Cîrstea go back to school?”

“Let’s Make Sorana Irrelevant Again”

“Sorana Cîrstea uses the platform to take us back a few decades”

“He is from Romania, probably 95% of the population has the same mentality”.

