Sports ministers around the world: Russian and Belarusian sport national governing bodies should be suspended from international sport federations

Sports authorities from 35 countries around the world, including from Romania, signed a second statement on Russia’s war against Ukraine and international sport.

“Russia’s unprovoked and unjustifiable war of choice against Ukraine, facilitated by the Belarusian government, is abhorrent and a flagrant breach of its international obligations. Respect for human rights and peaceful relations between nations form the foundation of international sport,” the signatories say.

“We, as a collective of like-minded nations, reaffirm our statement of 8 March and, while recognising the autonomy of sporting organisations, further state our governments’ position that:

Russian and Belarusian sport national governing bodies should be suspended from international sport federations.

Individuals closely aligned to the Russian and Belarusian states, including but not limited to government officials, should be removed from positions of influence on international sport federations, such as boards and organising committees.

National and international sports organisations should consider suspending the broadcasting of sports competitions into Russia and Belarus.

In cases where national and international sports organisations, and other event organisers, choose to permit sportspeople (including athletes, officials and administrators) from Russia and Belarus to participate in sporting events:

It should be clear that they are not representing the Russian or Belarusian states.

The use of official state Russian and Belarusian flags, emblems and anthems should be prohibited.

Appropriate steps should be taken to ensure that any public statements made or symbols displayed at sporting events – by any athletes, officials and administrators involved – are consistent with this approach.

We call on all international sport federations to take account of these principles, applaud all those that have taken action already, and encourage our own domestic sporting bodies to engage with their international federations to do so. These restrictions should be in place until cooperation under the rules-based international order has become possible again.

Furthermore, we reiterate our encouragement for the international sport community to continue to show its solidarity with the people of Ukraine, including through supporting the continuation and reconstruction of Ukrainian sport where possible”, reads the statement.

SIGNED

Australia The Hon Anika Wells MP, Minister for Aged Care and Minister for Sport Austria Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler, Minister of Arts and Culture, Civil Service and Sport Belgium Valérie Glatigny, Minister for Higher Education, Adult Education, Scientific Research, University Hospitals, Youth Welfare, Houses of Justice, Youth, Sport and the Promotion of Brussels of the French-Speaking Community. This signature commits the French-speaking Community, the Flemish Community and the German-speaking Community of Belgium. Canada The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport Croatia Dr Nikolina Brnjac, Minister of Tourism and Sport Cyprus Prodromos Prodromou, Minister of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth Office Czech Republic Filip Neusser, President of the National Sports Agency Denmark Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen, Minister for Culture Estonia Liina Kersna, Minister of Education and Research in the responsibilities of Minister of Culture Finland Petri Honkonen, Minister for Science and Culture France Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, Minister of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Germany Mahmut Özdemir MP, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community Greece Lefteris Avgenakis, Deputy Minister for Sports Iceland Ásmundur Einar Daðason, Minister of Education and Children Ireland Jack Chambers TD, Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht Italy Valentina Vezzali, Secretary of State for Sport Japan H.E. SUEMATSU Shinsuke, Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Republic of Korea PARK Bo Gyoon, Minister of Culture, Sport and Tourism Latvia Anita Muižniece, Minister for Education and Science Liechtenstein H.E. Dominique Hasler, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education and Sport Lithuania Dr Jurgita Šiugždinienė, Minister of Education, Science and Sport Luxembourg Georges Engel, Minister of Sport Malta Dr Clifton Grima, Minister for Education, Youth, Sport, Research and Innovation Netherlands Conny Helder, Minister for Long-term Care and Sport New Zealand Hon Grant Robertson, Minister for Sport and Recreation Norway Anette Trettebergstuen, Minister of Culture and Equality Poland Kamil Bortniczuk, Minister of Sport and Tourism Portugal Ana Catarina Mendes, Minister in the Cabinet of the Prime Minister and for Parliamentary Affairs (in charge of Youth and Sport) Romania Carol-Eduard Novak, Minister of Sports Slovakia Ivan Husar, State Secretary for Sport Slovenia Dr Igor Papič, Minister of Education, Science and Sport Spain Miquel Octavi Iceta i Llorens, Minister of Culture and Sport Sweden Anders Ygeman, Minister for Integration and Migration United Kingdom The Rt Hon Nadine Dorries MP, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport United States of America Elizabeth Allen, Senior Official for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs