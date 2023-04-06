Swimming: David Popovici, national champion in 50 m freestyle and 100 m backstroke

European and world champion David Popovici won the national titles in the 50m freestyle and 100m backstroke, on Wednesday, on the first day of the National Swimming Championships in the 50m pool, at the Otopeni Swimming Sports Complex.

In the 50 m freestyle, Popovici (CS Dinamo) won with a time of 22 sec 62/100, being followed by Constantin George Alexandru Stoica at 34/100. In the 100 m backstroke, Popovici emerged victorious with a time of 54 sec 74/100, ahead of Denis Laurean Popescu (CS Olimpia Bucharest) with 31/100. Daria Măriuca Silişteanu brought the third national title to the Dinamo club on the first day of the competitions, in the 100 m backstroke.

Three titles were also won by CSA Steaua, through Ana Maria Sibişeanu (200m mixed medley), Diana Gabriela Stiger and Vlad Ştefan Stancu (both 800m freestyle), and CSM Constanţa, through Rebecca Aimee Diaconescu (50m freestyle), Mihai Gergely ( 200 m mixed) and in the 4×100 m free combined relay.

530 athletes registered for the competition, 234 for women and 296 for men, according to the Romanian Swimming and Modern Pentathlon Federation.