Tennis: Simona Halep won Melbourne Summer Set 1

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep won the Melbourne Summer Set 1 tournament (WTA 250) on Sunday, after defeating Russian Veronika Kudermetova, 6-2 6-3.

Halep (30 years old, 20 WTA), won the finals match after one hour and 14 minutes, winning her first title in Australia and her 23rd in her career.

The former world leader also had a final at the Australian open (2018).

Simona has won both of her previous matches against Kudermetova (24 years old, 31 WTA), which took place in 2021, 6-1 6-1 in the third round at the Australian Open and 6-1 7-6 (4) in the eighth round in Moscow. They met twice in doubles, the victory being claimed by the Russian every time.

Halep was rewarded for the title with $31,000 and 280 WTA points, and Kudermetova was awarded $18,037 and 180 WTA points.

Simona Halep won the 23 singles titles as follows: six in 2013 – Nuremberg, ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Budapest, New Haven, Moscow, Sofia, two in 2014 – Doha, Bucharest, three in 2015 – Shenzhen, Dubai, Indian Wells, three in 2016 – Madrid, Bucharest, Montreal, one in 2017 – Madrid, three in 2018 – Shenzhen, Roland Garros, Montreal, one in 2019 – Wimbledon, three in 2020 – Dubai, Prague, Rome.