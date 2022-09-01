The best Romanian footballers in the last decade

Since 1966, the association football award for the Romanian Footballer of the Year (also known as the Nicolae Dobrin Trophy) has been awarded to some of the best players not only in Romania but also in the whole of Europe.

These players have competed in the toughest European events, proving their skill and talent time and time again. They represent the best that Romania has to offer, so without further ado, here are the ten most celebrated Romanian players from the last decade.

10. Raul Rusescu

Raul Rusescu won the Nicolae Dobrin Trophy in 2012. He was also the top goal scorer for Liga 1 that year, with 21 goals from 34 appearances. He currently plays as a forward for Concordia Chiajna, a Liga II side.

After winning his 2012 award and before joining his current club, Rusescu played for several clubs in Turkey, Spain, and Romania. In his 2021/22 season, he played for both Lamezia Terme and Academica Clinceni, ending the year on nine goals from 48 appearances.

9. Vlad Chiriches

The winner of the 2013 Player of the Year is none other than Vlad Chiriches – captain of the Romanian national team. Currently playing for Serie A club Cremonese, Chiriches is an incredibly versatile player whose reputation is world-famous at this point.

For his debut as the captain of the national team, Chiriches helped Romana to a 3-0 victory against Hungary. Since then, the star defender has earned over 70 caps, played for multiple Serie A sides, and also spent time with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

8. Lucian Sânmărtean

It’s no exaggeration to claim that Lucian Sânmărtean is one of the most talented Romanian footballers in history. His impressive control of the ball and pinpoint passing accuracy are legendary, and his knack for creating space caused havoc for many European clubs.

Sânmărtean played in over 350 games and scored 38 goals in total, including 21 appearances for the national team. Despite being plagued with injuries throughout his career, he had a long and illustrious career that ended with a well-deserved retirement in 2017.

7. Ciprian Tătărușanu

Ciprian Tătărușanu won the Nicolae Dobrin Trophy in 2015. He was also the runner-up for the award in 2017, making him one of a handful of players to have been nominated on more than one occasion.

Tătărușanu currently plays for Serie A club AC Milan as a goalkeeper. Milan is the current champion of the Serie A. Although he was their backup goalkeeper, Tătărușanu played in several critical games, including a four-game winning streak in October 2021.

6. Denis Alibec

Over the course of his senior career, Denis Alibec has scored over 70 goals in league competitions. That’s an average of almost ten goals per season, making Alibec one of the most prolific forwards in Romanian football.

Football runs in the family for this talented striker. His father and uncle played professionally in the Romanian third division (Liga III), and Alibec has built upon their legacy with several achievements, including the Romanian Player of the Year award for 2016.

5. Constantin Budescu

Less than two years after his debut for Romania in 2015, Constantin Budescu was awarded the title of Romanian Player of the Year. Few players can boast such a meteoric rise to renown, but Budescu’s career trajectory has been anything but ordinary.

Budescu’s professional career began in 2007 with Liga I side Petrolul Ploiești, but he was still a junior player at the time. By 2010, he had 46 goals from less than 150 appearances, and his performances since then have been nothing short of exemplary.

4. George Tucudean

From 2017 to 2019, George Tucudean was the top goal scorer in Liga 1. He was the Romanian Player of the Year in 2018, but his promising career was cut short at the beginning of the 2019/20 season.

Before his 7th game of 2019 for Liga I club CFR Cluj, Tucudean had to retire from football temporarily, citing a need to recover from two significant heart surgeries. It would be a shame if he can’t return to football, especially when you consider his tremendous potential.

3. Ionuț Radu

Ionuț Radu has made a name for himself as a formidable goalkeeper. In 2019, UEFA selected him as one of the 50 Best Young Footballers to watch. In December of that same year, Radu was the recipient of the Romanian Player of the Year Award.

He was also the captain of the Romania Under-21 side for 2019 and led them to the semi-finals of the UEFA European Championship. In July of 2022, he joined Cremonese on a one-year loan from Inter Milan.

2. Dennis Man

Dennis Man is widely regarded as the best forward in Romania. He began his career in 2015 and has already scored over 60 goals in domestic league appearances. Goal scoring isn’t his only area of expertise, with numerous coaches praising his all-around talent.

Initially a center-forward, Man has evolved his play style to suit multiple positions. He currently plays for Serie B club Parma as a winger, but it’s not unheard of for him to drop back to a more defensive position or play the role of striker when needed.

1. Florin Niță

The 2021 Romanian Footballer of the Year was none other than Florin Niță, Romania’s latest and greatest goalkeeper. Niță currently plays for Sparta Prague in the Czech First League, where he’s already amassed close to 100 caps in less than four seasons.

His habit of keeping clean sheets has been a constant source of praise from both the media and soccer fans. He’s also one of the only players to be nominated for the Nicolae Dobrin Trophy more than once, which is something he shares with his predecessor – Ciprian Tătărușanu.