The Best Scoring Players of the NBA 2023 Season

2023 has been a wild season in the NBA once again. The playoffs are here and those players which have dominated the league are looking to take the final steps towards a championship.

With the Sacramento Kings shocking us with their exhilarating offense, to Luka Doncic missing out of the post season, there have been plenty of huge storylines throughout the year.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are hard to look past in the NBA Championship odds while each side in the west is determined to bring a title back to their half of the league.

Every week we tune in for the high scorers and plays which get us off the edge of our seat and the following five players have all put up huge numbers this season.

Jayson Tatum

The league’s highest point scorer in the regular season, Jayson Tatum, said after the second win over Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs first round, “We have another level we can go to”.

Tatum played 74 matches in the regular season, amassing 2732 minutes on the court and making 2225 points.

He scored on 46.6% of his field goal attempts, making 727 and even added 240 3-point shots from an attempted 686.

Tatum has been central to the offense of the Boston Celtic who finished second in the Eastern Conference, ending the regular season on a three-game winning streak to take their momentum into the playoff rounds.

With a real shout for the MVP award this season, Tatum will continue to be a powerhouse for the Celtics after breaking records earlier this season to becoming only the fourth player under 25 in the NBA to produce at least 9,429 points, 2,936 rebounds and 1,386 assists.

Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers center-forward ended the regular season with 33.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. In his 66 matches he put up 2,284 points and was the league’s second highest points scorer in the regular season.

He helped shoot his side to third in the Eastern Conference by the end of the regular season and the 28-year-old has fought through foot injuries this season to make sure he is out on the court, leading his team in every big game.

Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks have one of the stars in the NBA and Doncic has been lighting up the league once again this season.

Slovenian star Doncic played 66 times in the regular season putting up 2,138 points giving him a 32.4 points per game average as well as 8.6 rebounds per game as well.The Forward-Guard arrived at the Dallas Mavericks from Real Madrid in 2018 and has been a revelation in attack, it is the defense this season which has been letting them down.

While he puts up incredible numbers, it has almost become expected with how confident and creative he can be on the court. While his side failed in their bid to reach the playoffs, having finished eleventh in the Western Conference, Doncic once again showed he is one of the best players in the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been a force at Guard for Oklahoma City Thunder this season. Racking up 2,135 points from 68 games he is one of only four players in the league to break the 2,000-point barrier this season.

At 24, he is already the youngest of the four Canadian players to have featured in an All-Star game. He shot an average of 31.4 points per game along with 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game too in the regular season to help Oklahoma City Thunder into the play-in games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is drawing praise form Canada’s greatest former NBA star Steve Nash who until 2022 was the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. “He’s taken another step — his scoring, his feel, his passing, pick-and-roll, and isolation situations … He’s shooting better off the bounce than (he) has been historically. He just continues to grow and prove he’s a very clever player,” Nash said then. “For such a young career, you can see him evolving into a perennial All-Star.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Greek-Nigerian Power Forward already has an NBA Championship from 2021 where he was also named MVP. He is also a seven-time NBA All-Star, and this season has been no different for Giannis.

The Milwaukee Bucks have now won four Eastern Conference titles in a row and their star man totaled 1,959 points in the regular season from 63 games. He was the fifth highest scorer in the league and played the least of anyone in the top 20.

Having played 10 seasons in the league now, Antetokounmpo has been a star and expectations are always high when he steps onto the court. This year in the regular season he averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.