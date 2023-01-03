The Biggest Romanian Basketball Teams

The Romanian basketball league isn’t one of the most popular in Europe, but it is slowly gaining traction thanks to the success of some of its teams. This success is bringing in international talent and attention from across the globe.

Whether you are into basketball betting and love the sport, or watch a few games every now and then, here are some of the best and most successful Romanian basketball teams.

Dinamo București

CS Dinamo Bucureşti is the biggest and most successful basketball team in the country. Not only are they part of an organization that has multiple other sports teams, such as football, handball, volleyball and over a dozen others, but they have also won the Romanian League Championship 22 times, most recently in 2003.

While they were dominant for over five decades, there have been a number of teams that have improved significantly over the years and have made the competition tough again.

CSA Steaua București

Another team that is part of a huge sports club is CSA Steaua București. The club may be famous for its football team, but its basketball team has also been making waves. While recent success has been eluding them, they have had their fair share of triumphs in the past.

They have won 21 Romanian League Championships since their initial victory in 1956, and won a staggering seven championships in a row between 1958 and 1964.

CSU Ploiești

While the team no longer exists, CSU Ploiești, formerly known as CSU Asesoft, is regarded as one of the best and most successful Romanian teams of all time. They won eleven Romanian League Championships, six Romanian Cups, and one Romanian Supercup, as well as being the EuroCup Challenge Champions in the 2004-05 season.

They were named the most successful club of the 21st century after they won 10 titles between 2004 and 2010 and 2012 to 2014.

U-BT Cluj-Napoca

U Cluj is one of the most popular teams in the country and has seen steady success over the past few years. They have won seven Romanian League Championships, five Romanian Cups, and three Romanian Supercups.

Recently, they made it to the quarter-finals of the 2021-22 Basketball Champions League tournament, where they lost out narrowly to the German team MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg.

CSM Oradea

Oradea is one of the youngest teams in the Romanian League, having only been founded in 2003, but they have already made their mark on the competition. They have won three Romanian League Championships, including going back-to-back in 2018 and 2019.

They have finished in second place on two occasions and finished third on two occasions as well. In 2020 they were the Romanian Supercup Champions and finished third in the FIBA Europe Cup in 2021.

BC CSU Sibiu

CSU Sibiu is one of the smaller, yet no less successful, teams in Romania. The Transylvanian team has been competing since 1971 and has won the Romanian League Championship two times, the first being in 1995 and the second in 1999.

While the next few years were slow and unsuccessful for them, they found glory again in 2019 when they won the Romanian Cup and also finished second in the 2018-19 Romanian League race.

BCM U Piteşti

Piteşti is another club that has quietly been growing as a force in the league. They have won the Romanian League Championship, the Romanian Cup, and the Romanian Supercup all one time.

While they are still trying to find their feet in the league, Piteşti is starting to gather a lot of interest from players outside of Romania, with players from the United States and Serbia looking to help them reach the top of Romanian basketball.

CS Rapid București

Another team playing out of Bucharest that is hoping to rediscover its past glories once again is Rapid Bucureşti. They are one of the oldest teams in the league, having been formed in the ‘30s, but they have only managed to win one championship in their 89-year history.

With more and more interest being shown in the Romanian League from players and sponsors from across Europe and the world as a whole, Rapid will be looking to build up their status once more and try and revisit the success they had back in 1951.