The entertaining Super Smash

Most nations where cricket is a highly popular sport have some kind of first-class competition. Yet, these countries also usually feature a Twenty20 tournament.

New Zealand is no exception. This country has an entertaining championship called the Super Smash. This competition was established in 2005, and its Twenty20 matches attract huge audiences from all over the country.

Lots of names

As it happens with many cricket championships around the world, the Super Smash has also been known with various names throughout its existence. Yet, the format of the tournament has remained largely the same since its creation. Specifically, some of the denominations that it has received since its creation include:

the New Zealand Twenty20 Competition;

the State Twenty20;

the HRV Cup;

and the HRV Twenty20.

Regarding the format, the Super Smash features a standard round-robin instance, where the six teams play against each other twice. These games are played on a home and away basis.

Once the round-robin stage ends, the top three teams advance into the next round. The team that ranks first goes directly into the final. On the other hand, the second and third placed teams face each other in an eliminator that decides who will face the first-paced squad.

All winners

All teams that take part in the Super Smash have won the competition at some moment.

Among the most successful teams, it is possible to find the Auckland Aces and the Wellington Firebirds. These two squads normally are head-to-head trying to decide which is the dominating side in the tournament. Yet, there are other teams who don't fall far behind. Squads like the Otago Volts, the Central Stags, and the Northern Brave constantly have fantastic performances. In fact, they have won the tournament more than once, making the tournament a highly entertaining instance.