The Future of Football: New platform invites fans to support young players in exchange for a cut in earnings

Nordensa, the first fan-powered platform for football talent, has announced its global launch. Nordensa gives fans the opportunity to support young players from developing countries in achieving their dreams to play at European clubs – as well as to share in their future success. Nordensa’s app is available now via the App Store , with Android and desktop versions coming soon.

The platform allows football fans to discover the world’s hottest new talent, already vetted by Nordensa’s team of Premier League and Bundesliga scouts. They come over to Europe for a trial period known as the CHANCE, which ranges anywhere between one week and twelve months at one or more football clubs across the continent.

Nordensa is the world’s first platform to allow football fans to own a real piece of the action, as well as the first to give clubs access to a much wider pool of young, promising players.

How does it work? When partnering with Nordensa, the money fans contribute (starting from €30 per share, with 1,000 total shares available per player) will be used to support their chosen player by covering the expenses of their trial period or CHANCE. If that player then gets signed by a club after the trial period, fans will have the opportunity to receive benefits in the form of financial earnings (up to 8% of the player’s yearly salary for the next five years, shared between all of the backers), as well as exclusive perks such as signed merchandise, collectibles, matchday tickets and meet and greet opportunities.

Every year, gifted young talent goes to waste as most football clubs outside of the very top tier lack the funds and/or resources to identify and bring over every hot player. For most players, it is incredibly difficult to be spotted by a scout, which will often result in needing to drop football in order to get a full-time job to support their families. This almost happened to some of the best players in history!

The app’s release follows last week’s Early Access window, during which 6,000 fans who had signed up to the waitlist were able to experience the platform for the first time. It also coincides with the European summer transfer window, allowing fans to support the first players already vetted by Nordensa’s own scouting team. The first listed player, 20-year-old Cameroon national Joseph Iyendjock, has already raised 34% of the funding he needs for a one-year trial at Dinamo Tbilisi.

Adrian Docea, CEO and Founder at Nordensa says: “We’re beyond excited to launch Nordensa after some very intense months of hard work behind the scenes, which we’ve utilised to the maximum to bring a unique experience to football fans from all over the world. For the first time ever, fans have the opportunity to make a tangible impact in the future of football by supporting the most promising new talent, with a unique model that’s unparalleled in the biggest sport on the planet. The 6,000 fans that signed up to our Early Access waitlist already showed us that there’s eagerness to take things in a new direction. It is only a matter of time until Nordensa writes history by changing the future of football. And this is all down to the fans: the very ones who, with their support, will allow the first Nordensa athletes get a shot at realising their wildest dreams of playing football in Europe.”

Nordensa is a Romanian startup headquartered in Cluj-Napoca, Transylvania, and with a global team stretching across the rest of Europe, Asia, Latin America and South Africa.

Watch the launch trailer here: https://youtu.be/NWwfu3-gpQg