The Greatest European Basketball Players Ever

Europe is a hotbed of talent for any sport. However, one sport you may not immediately think of when talking about Europe is basketball, which American players at the elite level largely dominate. But there have been some excellent European exports, and we have the best of them detailed below.

Dirk Nowitzki

When you’re talking about the greatest European basketball players of all time, they don’t really get any better than Germany’s Dirk Nowitzki. The thing about Nowitzki is that while many consider him the greatest ever European NBA star, he’s also a legend of the sport in general and has a host of accolades to his name, such as an NBA title, a Finals MVP, multiple NBA All-Star selections, and many more.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is right up there in terms of hugely talented basketball players to come out of Europe – Greece, in his case. And because he's an active player with the Milwaukee Bucks right now, there is still plenty of time for him to achieve greatness. Antetokoumpo is already regularly in the running to be named the MVP and went close last season. If he bags this accolade, he will reach the pinnacle of the sport.

Pau Gasol

Spaniard Pau Gasol coupled a fantastic career as an NBA star while doing the business internationally for Spain, raking in the accolades in the process. So, not only are you talking about a two-time NBA title winner that has been an All-Star on six occasions, but also a player with three Olympic medals, a World cup gold, and more. And, if all that wasn’t enough, when Gasol played for the Lakers, he was arguably the key to their success too, which is no mean feat.

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is arguably the only current player who could ever get close to being talked about in the same conversations as Nowitzki in terms of being a European great who is better than everyone who has gone before him. And the reason is that the Serbian hasn’t only collected one MVP award; he’s picked up two back-to-back and is now out to make it three. To win one MVP award is special, but to be named MVP twice in a row means players must have surpassed what they did in the previous season, which Jokic certainly did.

Tony Parker

Frenchman Tony Parker potentially has more accolades to his name than others on this list, such as the four NBA titles he won when playing the sport. While Parker was an excellent point guard, and a player who stood out from the crowd, it was what he was able to do as part of a team that made him the player everyone still talks about today. And what’s even more noticeable is that European lead guards who have delivered have been few and far between, but Parker delivered time and time again, which is a great feat in itself.