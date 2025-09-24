The Romanian National Paraclimbing Team achieved outstanding results at the Paraclimbing World Championship, held from September 19–25, 2025, in Seoul, South Korea – the most important competition in the international circuit, organized once every two years. The performance of our athletes confirms Romania’s position among the elite in paralympic climbing.

Throughout the competition, the Romanian team demonstrated determination, professionalism, and team spirit, bringing home three medals and several notable placements in the world finals.

Romania was represented by:

Cosmin Candoi – B3 category – Gold medal

Răzvan Nedu – B2 category – Gold medal

Daniel Andrei – B3 category – Bronze medal

Adriana Tofan – B1 category – 4th place

Ionela Drăgan – B3 category – 5th place

Ștefan Dogaru – RP3 category – 10th place

Andrei Petraru – RP1 category – 11th place

Marius Sandu – AL2 category – 14th place

The technical team supporting the athletes included:

Claudiu Miu – Head Coach

Antoaneta Barbu – Team Manager

Radu Ionescu – Coach/Navigator

Andrei Băț – Navigator/Instructor

Delia Liscan – Navigator/Coach

Constantin Voicescu – Physiotherapist/Navigator

The Seoul World Championship represented the pinnacle of the competitive season, a test of athletic maturity and endurance for the National Team. The results achieved reinforce Romania’s position at the top of the world rankings and give the team confidence for the next major goal – the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Claudiu Miu, Head Coach:

“The World Championship in Seoul showed that Romania has a strong team capable of fighting for the podium at the highest level. This is the result of years of hard work and a decisive step in preparation for the Paralympic Games.”

Cosmin Candoi, multiple world champion, B3 category:

“Every world competition is a battle not just with other athletes but also with myself. In Seoul, everything felt taken to another level, and the medal I won here means more than a result – it is proof that perseverance and courage take you further.”

Răzvan Nedu, world champion, B2 category:

“I’m very happy! I started climbing in 2016 and went with Claudiu to my first World Championship. Nine years full of training have passed, and finally, I reached the highest step of the podium at a World Championship. Thank you to everyone who has supported me all these years! Thank you, Delia! We made an amazing team! Thank you, Claudiu, for believing in me! Thanks to our sponsors!”

Daniel Andrei, medalist, B3 category:

“I am happy and grateful for the opportunity to compete in a competition of this caliber! The days were very full, with many emotions, many limits overcome! I feel even more confident in my career as a performance athlete, and I thank everyone who believes in me, supports me, and celebrates every step I take on this journey! See you at the next competitions!”

Antoaneta Barbu, Team Manager:

“This competition is the most important moment of the circuit, and I am extremely pleased that our athletes bring home such exceptional results. The outcomes in Seoul show not only the individual talent of the athletes but also the united strength of the team.”