A caravan of 150 cyclists, 90 cars, and 25 motorcycles covered 830 km at the Tour of Romania, the country’s most important cycling competition, organized between September 10–14 by the Romanian Cycling Federation, together with the National Sports Agency and Auchan Romania, main co-organizing partner.

Beyond the elite sporting spectacle, the host cities also held 7 mass races for amateur riders of all ages, with more than 1,000 children and nearly 700 enthusiasts over 16 years old taking part. The largest turnout was registered in Bucharest, where over 1,200 cycling fans took out their bikes to celebrate the Tour of Romania’s grand arrival.

At the start of the 57th edition, 25 teams lined up: four from Romania, three each from Hungary, Italy, and Austria, two from Germany, and one each from the USA, Poland, Bulgaria, Spain, Bahrain, and the Czech Republic, plus the national teams of Romania, Poland, Greece, and Turkey.

Consisting of five stages, the 2025 Tour of Romania began in Craiova, reached Slobozia for the first time in history, and returned to traditional cities such as Râmnicu Vâlcea, Pitești, Brașov, and Buzău. The “Little Loop” once again combined sporting performance with the promotion of regions with outstanding tourist and cultural potential. Each stage highlighted unique Romanian locations: Horezu – symbol of Romanian pottery, Topoloveni – renowned for its traditional jam, Voinești – “the heart of Dâmbovița orchards,” the Bucegi Mountains, Lake Siriu, and the new Brăila Bridge over the Danube. The grand finale in Bucharest brought a historic first: the circuit ran entirely along Calea Victoriei.

“I’m glad we successfully completed an edition that showcased Romania’s beautiful regions, beyond the achievements of the 150 riders. I am also pleased that, together with our wonderful team, we managed to organize 7 side events in parallel, including the new amateur race in Bucharest with about 650 cycling enthusiasts registered. Many thanks to our partners at Auchan and the National Sports Agency, as well as to the more than 150 members of the organizing team, without whom this project would not have been possible. We look forward to 2026 with optimism, when we hope to deliver another epic route for both athletes and the public,” said Cătălin Sprînceană, President of the Romanian Cycling Federation.

“This year’s Tour of Romania once again proved the extraordinary power of sport to bring together people, communities, and values. Without a doubt, it was the best edition yet – filled with energy, passion, and performance at the highest level. Congratulations and thanks to everyone at FRC, Auchan, and all partners, as well as to the athletes who put on such an incredible show! We are proud to be part of this story, contributing to an event that has become a true national pride and an important vector for Romania’s country brand,” said Tiberiu Dănețiu, Director of Corporate Affairs and Retail Media, Auchan Romania, project coordinator of the Tour of Romania.

Results of the 57th Edition

The general classification was won by Cesare Chesini (Italy) of MBH Bank Ballan CSB, who was also leader in the best young rider U23 classification. The star of the edition was Seth Dunwoody (Ireland) from Bahrain Victorious Development Team, who topped no fewer than three classifications: climbers, sprinters, and points. The best Romanian rider, Mattew-Denis Piciu (MENtoRISE Teem CCN), ranked 5th overall.

General Classification Podium:

Cesare Chesini (MBH Bank Ballan CSB) Colin Stüssi (Team Vorarlberg) Alvaro Sagrado (Illes Balears Arabay)

Jerseys and Trophies:

General classification: Cesare Chesini (MBH Bank Ballan CSB)

Points classification: Seth Dunwoody (Bahrain Victorious Development Team)

Climbers classification: Seth Dunwoody (Bahrain Victorious Development Team)

Sprint classification: Seth Dunwoody (Bahrain Victorious Development Team)

Best young rider U23: Cesare Chesini (MBH Bank Ballan CSB)

Best Romanian: Mattew-Denis Piciu (MENtoRISE Teem CCN)

Best team: Illes Balears Arabay

Complete results are available on the official race website. Photo galleries from each stage are posted on the Tour of Romania Facebook page. Images may be used freely by teams and media outlets but must include the “Turul României” watermark as displayed on Facebook.

Mass Races and Participation

To encourage cycling and healthy lifestyles, this year’s edition included seven free mass races for cycling fans of all ages: four children’s races in Râmnicu Vâlcea, Buzău, Slobozia, and Bucharest, and three new amateur races for participants aged 16+: King of the Mountain (Pasul Dichiu), King of the City (Slobozia), and King of the Capital (Bucharest).

Participation was impressive: over 1,000 children (despite two races being held on weekdays) and almost 700 adult riders (with a record of over 400 in Bucharest). These figures reflect not only the appetite for such competitions but also the growing cycling phenomenon in Romania.

From this perspective, the Tour of Romania is an extraordinary tool for promoting cycling among the public, as it unfolds on a “stadium” stretching hundreds of kilometers and reaches different parts of the country each year.

Behind the Scenes Numbers

180 people in the organizing team

440 people, 90 cars, and 25 motorcycles in the race caravan

1,200 hotel rooms booked

7,800 liters of water

7,250 liters of fuel

5,500 meters of fences

1,500 meters of tape along the route