The flagship race of the tRUNsylvania International 10K, part of the Brașov Running Festival—the only athletics competition in Southeastern Europe certified with the World Athletics Elite Label—once again became a stage for historic records in athletics during the weekend of October 4–5.

Ethiopian rising star Khairi Bejiga (26:54) achieved the world’s best U20 performance of the year (U20 WL), while Stella Rutto, a naturalized Romanian athlete, and Nicolae Soare were Romania’s top finishers in the elite race.

According to the World Athletics Competition Performance Rankings, the results recorded make tRUNsylvania International 10K the fifth most valuable elite road race in the world in 2025.

In the men’s elite race, young Ethiopian Khairi Bejiga crossed the finish line in 26:54, setting a World Lead (WL) and the best U20 performance of 2025. South African Maxime Chaumeton came in second with 26:55, breaking the South African national record and achieving one of the top 10 times globally this year.

Other remarkable performances included Baldvin Magnusson, who set a new Icelandic national record (28:37), and Samuel Barata, who broke the Portuguese national record with 28:00.

Romania’s national winner in the men’s category was Nicolae Soare, finishing in 29:24.

More than 60 elite athletes from 15 countries lined up at the start of the tRUNsylvania International 10K, and the total prize pool exceeded $50,000. The event enjoyed global broadcast coverage, with live commentary provided by BBC’s Tim Hutchings, one of the world’s most renowned athletics commentators.

In the women’s elite race, victory went to Ethiopian Medina Eisa, who clocked 30:28, followed by Turkey’s Yasemin Can, who ran 30:36, setting a new Turkish national record. Romania’s top female finisher was Stella Rutto, with 32:51.

The first edition of the Trail to Road 12K mountain run also brought notable results, with Florea Mădălina (44:50) and Cristian Moșoiu (41:45) taking home the victories for Romania.

Over 2,000 amateur runners from Romania and abroad took part in the 5th edition of the Brașov Running Festival, competing in the 5K and 10K open races, the Saturday 3K race, and the children’s runs, which once again featured electronic timing.

Meanwhile, more than 20,000 spectators enjoyed the festival atmosphere, cheering along the race route and attending the live concerts held over the two-day event.

In total, over 60 professional and elite athletes competed in the tRUNsylvania International 10K, representing 15 countries: Kenya, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Spain, France, Great Britain, Germany, Uganda, Portugal, Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, Hungary, Belgium, and, of course, Romania.

“This fifth anniversary edition was simply incredible! Even though the weather forecast warned us of rain, it actually rained records — historic, national, and world-class times. The results confirm once again that Brașov has earned its place on the global map of elite road races and motivate us to make each edition stronger, faster, and more spectacular. I’m deeply grateful to everyone involved, because this is, above all, about people,” said Daniel Santa, Race Director of the Brașov Running Festival.

The competition was broadcast globally and, at the national level, aired live on Kanal D2 and TVR Sport. The international broadcast was, for the third consecutive year, commentated by Tim Hutchings, the world’s most respected athletics commentator.

The next edition of the Brașov Running Festival is scheduled for October 3–4, 2026, with registrations available on the official website: https://www.brasovrun.ro/

Full results for the 10K Elite, 10K Open, 5K Open, 3K Walk or Run, 3K, 1200m, and 800m races can be accessed at: https://brasovrun.depar.hr/2025/