Two more medals for Romania at the World Junior Swimming Championships

Romanian junior swimmers won two more medals, silver in the 4×100 mixed freestyle relay race and bronze through Vlad Stancu in 800 m freestyle, at the World Junior Swimming Championships in Lima, Peru.

The mixed relay, consisting of David Popovici, Patrick Sebastian Dinu, Rebecca Diaconescu, Bianca Costea (photo), came in second in the 4×100 m freestyle, in 3 min 30 sec 39/100, outrun by Hungary, 3 min 30 sec 03/100, while Italy ranked third, 3 min 32 sec 54/100.

In series, Romania, a European junior vice champion this summer in Otopeni, registered the best timing (3 min 31 sec 58/100).

In 800 m freestyle, Vlad Stancu won the bronze, clocking in 7 min 56 sec 14/100. The gold went to Spanish Carlos Garach Benito (7:52.73) and the silver to Turkish Batuhan Filiz (7:55.61).

Bianca Costea ranked 4th in the final of the women’s 100 m freestyle event, being clocked with a time of 56 sec 21/100, 29/100 away from the bronze medal.

Patrick Sebastian Dinu missed the qualification in the final of the 50 m freestyle event, ranking 14th in the semi-finals, with 23 sec 41/100.

Romania’s record at the World Junior Championships is five medals so far (2-2-1): the gold medals were won in the men’s 4×100 m freestyle relay event (David Popovici, Alexandru Constantinescu, Stefan Cozma, Patrick Sebastian Dinu) and by David Popovici (200 m freestyle), the silver was obtained by Vlad Stancu (400 m freestyle) and the 4×100 m mixed freestyle relay (David Popovici, Patrick Sebastian Dinu, Rebecca Diaconescu, Bianca Costea), while the bronze was brought by Vlad Stancu (800 m freestyle).