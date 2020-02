UEFA nominates Ianis Hagi among players of the week following great contribution to Glasgow Rangers victory

Ianis Hagi has been nominated for the Player of the Week on the UEFA website after he scored two goals in the Glasgow Rangers-Braga match, 3-2 in the Europa League. has been nominated for the Player of the Week on the UEFA website after he scored two goals in the Glasgow Rangers-Braga match, 3-2 in the Europa League.

Gheorghe Hagi’s son, playing as midfielder for Glasgow Rangers, was nominated next to Portuguese Diogo Jota (hat-trick for Wolves in the game with Espanyol, 4-0), Japanese Daichi Kamada (hat-trick for Eintracht Frankfurt in the match with RB Salzburg, 4-1) and Argentinian Luciano Vietto, the author of a goal for Sporting against Basaksehir, 3-1.

The winner will be designated following a poll on uefa.com.

Ianis Hagi has scored the first goal in the 67th minute. He scored the goal that brought the victory to Glasgow in the 82nd minute after a free kick perfectly executed from about 25m. Aribo was the other Glasgow player who scored in the 75th minute.

Bragaled the match 2-0 due to the goals scored by Fransergio 11′ and Ruiz 59′.