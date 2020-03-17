UEFA postpones Euro 2020 for next year

The European football championship Euro 2020 has been delayed due to Coronavirus, UEFA has decided. An official announcement is to be made soon.

Euro 2020 was delayed for next year, more precisely during June11, 2021-July 211, 2021. The first disclosures have been made on Twitter by several football federations, including the Norwegian one, right during the UEFA meeting tackling the effects of COVID-19 crisis on the European football championship.

Euro 2020 was supposed to take place this year from June 12 to July 12 in 12 countries, Romania included.

European football stakeholders have been summoned today in a teleconference involving representatives of UEFA’s 55 member associations, the European Club Association and the European Leagues to discuss the status of UEFA competitions since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA club competitions matches scheduled for the following week are postponed.

This includes the remaining UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs scheduled for 17 and 18 March; all UEFA Europa League round of 16 second legs scheduled for 19 March; and all UEFA Youth League quarter-final matches scheduled for 17 and 18 March.

Further decisions on when these matches take place will be communicated in due course.

As a consequence of the postponements, the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League quarter-final draws scheduled for 20 March have also been postponed,” reads a press release.