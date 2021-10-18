Uswitch to pay Top Gear fans to watch the show

For the discerning car buyer and motoring enthusiast, the multi-award-winning TV show Top Gear is a must-watch. With its combination of expertise and friendly banter, it’s the perfect way to find out about the latest models, new tech and which cars offer the best performance, enjoyment and value for money.

Uswitch is digging deeper into the show, to find out the most featured model of car… and what better way to do it than to offer one super fan the chance to find out – whilst getting paid!

What will you get?

£1,000 payment

Exclusive Top Gear merchandise

All 236 episodes are available on the BBC iPlayer and the job will take place over a three-month period, so put your feet up and get ready for the ride – apply here: https://www.uswitch.com/car-insurance/guides/get-paid-to-watch-top-gear/.