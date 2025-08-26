When does Romania play its final four matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers? What are our chances of winning the group?

Romania are looking to reach their first FIFA World Cup since 1998, but they’ve had mixed fortune in qualifying for the 2026 edition so far. Playing in Group H, they sit in the middle of the five-team table in third, having played four games. They’ve had two wins and two defeats so far, leaving them in a precarious position as they look to try and book their place in the USA/Canada/Mexico.

What has happened so far?

Guided by the 80-year-old and vastly experienced Mircea Lucescu, Romania have achieved the following results so far:

Romania 0-1 Bosnia & Herzegovina

San Marino 1-5 Romania

Austria 2-1 Romania

Romania 2-0 Cyprus

When looking at the results that have been obtained, it’s perhaps possible to argue that they have defeated the teams they are expected to, and have lost against teams that are potentially stronger than them. If there is something to take from those defeats, it’s that they were close and weren’t embarrassing.

However, as noted, it leaves them fifth at the halfway stage. They’ll have some work to do if they are to be one of the teams to qualify, especially as everyone else (except San Marino) needs to play at least one more game to catch up. Austria have only played twice in World Cup qualifying so far.

Will Romania qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Bookies don’t appear to have too much confidence in them bouncing back and getting what they need to qualify for their first World Cup in almost thirty years.

In some of the latest football sports betting odds being offered, the Romania national team is priced at 7.50. Comparing those odds to Austria’s 1.44 and Bosnia’s 3.50, it’s clear that there is a consensus that Lucescu’s side has some hard work to do.

Of course, they do have four games to try and win as many points on offer. With 12 available, you do feel they might have to win every game to give them a chance, having already dropped six.

- Advertisement -

The remaining fixtures are scheduled:

Cyprus vs Romania – September 9, 2025

Romania vs Austria – October 12, 2025

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Romania – November 15, 2025

Romania vs San Marino – November 18, 2025

(There are games against Canada and Moldova in September, respectively).

The strength of opponents in those fixtures may not even provide the most die-hard Romania fans with the most confidence. Bosnia can be strong at home, while Austria are likely to exert their quality and look to keep their hopes of qualifying going.

The game against Cyprus can be a good time to put pressure on the two nations at the top, but the game against San Marino arguably comes at the wrong end of the schedule. A win against the minnows a little earlier could have put the pressure on the others, especially as Austria will play Bosnia in their final game of the qualification period.

Who will be key for Romania in their final four qualifiers?

Romania cannot be counted out just yet; even if the odds appear to suggest that their chances are slim. The national team has a number of quality players who could make a difference if selected and play well.

The following could be key to their qualification quest:

Dennis Man : Scored in the recent win over Cyprus and a key attacking threat.

: Scored in the recent win over Cyprus and a key attacking threat. Florin Tănase : Another goal scorer against Cyprus, playing an important role in attack.

: Another goal scorer against Cyprus, playing an important role in attack. Andrei Rațiu : Team captain and right-back, leading the defense.

: Team captain and right-back, leading the defense. Mihai Popescu and Andrei Burca : Important defenders supporting Romania’s backline.

and : Important defenders supporting Romania’s backline. Vlad Chiricheș : Experienced central defender contributing defensively and occasionally in build-up.

: Experienced central defender contributing defensively and occasionally in build-up. Adrian Șut and Valentin Mihăilă : Midfield and wide players providing creativity and energy.

and : Midfield and wide players providing creativity and energy. Denis Drăguș and Denis Alibec : Forward options adding depth and goal threat.

and : Forward options adding depth and goal threat. Horatiu Moldovan: Goalkeeper who helped keep a clean sheet vs Cyprus.

With Lucescu emphasizing tactical discipline and a balanced defensive and attacking structure, these players are likely going to be crucial to Romania’s chances of securing a playoff berth for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

It’ll be a tense remaining qualification period, but you do feel that a win against either Austria or Bosnia in the first four games would have given them a much better chance of reaching their first World Cup in almost 30 years.