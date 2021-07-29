Which is the most expensive Olympic-related item purchased by Romanians?

The most expensive Olympic-related item purchased by Romanians on eBay is an Adidas TISA jacket, dedicated to the Grenoble 1968 Winter Olympics, worth 330 USD, according to data provided by eBay e-commerce platforms famous worldwide, with 187 million buyers in 190 markets.

The second and third place go to a Special Canon F-1 Limited Edition Camera, dedicated to Montreal 1976 Summer Olympics, worth 318 USD, and USA Dollars, dedicated to Los Angeles 1984 Olympic Games, worth 180 USD.

The most popular Olympic-related items on eBay are by far the stamps, those dedicated to the Sydney 2000 Summer Olympics ranking first in the Romanians’ preferences.

“There is a vast selection of collectibles and memorabilia on eBay, with Olympic-related items being an evergreen interest for our buyers. We observe that consumers now tend to purchase more souvenirs, such as trading cards, postcards, stamps, fan merchandise, reminding them of the legendary events they got to visit and the wins they got to celebrate, as well as memorabilia dedicated to the current Games. In many cases, these are unique items that are not found in local stores. Thanks to the recent enhancement of payment options on eBay, buyers can shop these products easier and pay any way they prefer – Romanian customers’ purchases can now be made with the debit or credit card, PayPal, as well as Google Pay and Apple Pay“, said Ilya Kretov, General Manager, Global Emerging Markets at eBay.

The most popular editions of the Olympic Games among Romanians – in terms of number of related items bought in the first 6 months of 2021 – were the 1972 Olympics in Munich, the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City and the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. Also, in the first six months of the year, the interest in Olympics-related items has increased significantly compared to the same period of last year – the 2000 Olympics in Sydney ranks first in terms of buyers’ interest rise – +300% in number of related items bought, followed by the 1972 Olympics in Munich and the 1994 Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway (both +100%).

The most popular Olympic Games in terms of the number of items purchased on eBay globally are the London 2012 Summer Olympics and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Moreover, the most expensive Olympic-related items of all time purchased worldwide are a video game Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games, launched on the occasion of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, worth 27,860 USD, and a rare historic Patek Philippe pocket watch for the 1936 Olympic Games, worth 27,000 USD.

Not only the Olympic Games, but also sports in general have caught the buyers’ growing interest around the world. Thus, the number of items bought on eBay in the first half of 2021 as per request “volleyball” increased by 67%, while purchases per keywords “tennis”, “basketball” and “swimming” rose by approximately 30%, 17% and 16%, respectively. Overall, almost 74,000 items were purchased worldwide in the first half of the year, based on listings generated by the word “tennis”.