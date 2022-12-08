Why Romania Is Struggling To Qualify For The World Cup

The World Cup is one of the most prestigious football events worldwide. It’s a source of national pride, and fans throughout each country eagerly await the event so they can cheer for their home country. It brings people together and gives countries a chance to leave a mark on history.

However, in a sport where every single nation in the world competes, you can bet it’s hard to pass the qualifications and compete in the preliminary phases, let alone win the elusive trophy. That’s why many countries struggle to qualify, despite harsh training routines and lots of will and determination.

How Is Romania Doing So Far?

The short answer to this question is – not great. Romania failed to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and it seems like they are focused on qualifying for the 2026 cup. For a country with a rich sports history, this can come as sort of a blow.

Not having the chance to cheer your home country in the most important sports event of the year is not a good feeling, and Romania will have some serious work to do if they want to have a chance at the 2026 World Cup.

Even though Romania was given a slightly favourable group with not many favourite all-star teams except Germany, they still failed to pass the qualifying phase. In the 1990’s Romania’s football scene was littered with exceptional talent which helped them perform excellently in matches.

In the 1994 World Cup, they managed to beat Argentina 3-2 which was held in the USA. The following World Cup will also be held in the USA in 2026, so maybe that will be the lucky year for the Romanian national football theme. Until then, they have some serious work to do.

Right now, Romania has potentially a golden team on the horizon, which will be more than ready to play and defeat even some of the more favourite teams in the following 4 years. 4 years is more than enough time for Romania to be prepared to face off in the next World Cup.

How Does The Future Look Like?

So far, Romanians have no particular reason to be proud of their national football team. Most of the problems Romania is now facing can be written off as bad management and bad decision by the stakeholders of the national football team.

In 2012 Romania seemed to have a relatively short rise in terms of the quality of their game, which soon after plummeted and hasn’t quite recovered since. So far, several club owners have been jailed, which points to malfeasance in the club which is directly connected to bad management decisions.

At the same time, bad decisions have led many Romanian teams to bankruptcy, which has led to a decline in football talent. In the 2022/23 season, out of 16 teams founded before 1990, only one hasn’t been resolved, at least not yet.

Psychology Of The Players

Whether Romanians like it or not, this points to a much-needed change in the Romanian Football Scene. One player – Bogdan Codorean commented that even though Romanian society develops and progresses at a certain pace, it never seems to catch up to its European counterparts.

One very key reason why Romanian football is lacklustre is one variable that greatly determines an individual’s performance on the football field – psychological state. The lack of an individual approach to team psychology can severely impact a player’s performance.

Unfortunately, even in more developed countries, psychology in football is viewed through a negative lens. Football players usually have high self-esteem, which makes it much less likely for them to open up and talk about their problems even with a professional.

Autonomous Decision Making

Most footballers in the Romanian National and Club teams lack real feedback, which leads to an inability to make decisions. Many players have great talent, but they lack opportunities for progress in the areas they are lacking because of the people they surround themselves with.

If there isn’t anyone around to give constructive feedback, it’s very hard for a player to know where and how he needs to improve. When people lack feedback from others, they do their research without much supported scientific feedback.

All of the above-mentioned facts, contribute to the Romanian’s team incapability to compete at a higher level, albeit all of these shortcomings can seemingly be easily fixed with the right approach.