Winning At The Races: Betting On Horses For Beginners

How do you choose a winner? Hundreds of books have been published over the years on finding and selecting the perfect filly or colt to invest in. It’s no easy task, to say the least, identifying winners in horse racing. Every day on our free horse racing tips page, though, we look for winning wagers. How can you win at horse racing? Check out our beginner’s guide to winning at horse racing to get started!

Don’t always bet on the favourite

Horse racing is a notoriously unpredictable pastime. The favourite wins roughly 30% of the time, so if you bet on the favourites throughout the day and lose your money, you’re probably going to lose it all.

The house always wins in the end, so don’t search for which horse is most likely to win; instead, look for which one offers the best value. So, to discover value, you must be conscious of your options and do your homework. You can use your favourite tipster for assistance on a nap of the day. But keep in mind that the more research you do, the more enjoyable it will be, as they say, knowledge is power!

Understand horse racing terminology

Horse Racing has its own set of words and phrases to comprehend, much like every other sport in the world. It’s important to be aware of these terms, so check out a Glossary guide for a full rundown!

Know the surfaces

Different horses run better on various surfaces, much like a tennis player might prefer a clay court to grass or a silky-skilled winger may not enjoy it when it’s wet Tuesday night in Stoke.

The very firm (or ‘good to firm’) courses will have the quickest speeds, and daintier horses will favour them. Runners that really make full contact with the ground are more likely to prefer the somewhat more forgiving, softer turf – and get superior sprinting power from gripping into the dirt.

Know the trainers

Not only do you need to know the horse, but also the trainer who reared it. Nicky Henderson frequently wins at Newbury, while Donald McCain has a superb strike rate at Bangor, as our blog on betting statistics shows.

On different tracks, trainers will have varying accomplishments. Some will be better at training runners for certain courses, and those who have previously won on a track will know how to do it again. Beginners can usually identify dominant trainers at a course because they’re likely to have more than one horse in a race.

Know they jockeys

Jockeys are an excellent source of betting information and may assist you in determining winners. Some jockeys have favourite courses, just like some trainers are associated with specific tracks. Many of the top jockeys at Cheltenham, Ascot, and elsewhere have been English. For instance, Ruby Walsh has won numerous times at Cheltenham in recent years, while Ryan Moore is the horse to beat at Ascot.

Know the signs of a confident horse

Of course, doing so while watching the races on ITV Racing isn’t realistic, but if you’re at a live event, it may be worth paying attention to your horses before they race to see how they’re reacting. For example, a calm, confident runner with a gleaming coat will almost always outpace an anxious, jittery horse that is clearly putting out a lot of effort in the paddock.