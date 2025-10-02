Only a few days remain until the Brașov Running Festival 2025 kicks off its most powerful and spectacular edition yet. On October 5, the headline race, tRUNsylvania International 10K, will bring together over 60 elite international athletes at the start, forming an unprecedented field in Romania. Among the stars are Joyciline Jepkosgei, former world record holder in the 10K and half marathon, and Vincent Kipkorir, who aims to break the race record of 26:51.

The festival once again brings together professional, elite, and amateur runners on the weekend of October 4–5 in Brașov, in the Coresi district. Brașov Running Festival is the only road race in Southeast Europe accredited by World Athletics with Elite Label status and, in 2024, became the first race in the region to enter the Top 10 most competitive road races in the world, ranking 6th.

This anniversary edition also introduces two major novelties: its first mountain running event, the Trail to Road 12K, a hybrid race with 70% of the route in the mountains and 30% in the city, and a non-timed race dedicated to all runners: Fun Race 3K Walk or Run.

Joyciline Jepkosgei and Vincent Kipkorir, the stars at the start line of Brașov Running Festival 2025

In the tRUNsylvania International 10K women’s race, the star is super-champion Joyciline Jepkosgei, world record holder in the 10K and half marathon, one of the three strongest road athletes in the world at the moment, regardless of distance. On the men’s side, the headliner is Vincent Kipkorir (Kenya), who, like many athletes from Kenya and Ethiopia, aims to break the race record (26:51) at Brașov Running Festival.

The start line will feature the most impressive elite runner field in the history of the competition, with over 60 international athletes from more than 15 countries: Kenya, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Uganda, Portugal, Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, Hungary, Belgium, and, of course, the top Romanian athletes, Stella Rutto and Nicolae Soare.

Paul Tergat, running legend, appointed international ambassador of Brașov Running Festival 2025

Tergat is a five-time World Cross Country Champion, two-time World Half Marathon Champion, holder of world records in the 10,000m, half marathon, and marathon, and winner of numerous medals in major track competitions. Since 2013, he has been a member of the International Olympic Committee, served as President of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya, and is recognized as one of the most respected figures in global athletics.

“I am thrilled to come to Brașov and discover one of the most prestigious running festivals in recent years, especially the elite international race tRUNsylvania 10K,” said Paul Tergat.

More information about this year’s edition is available on the race website: www.brasovrun.ro