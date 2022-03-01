6th day of war: Russian army announces “imminent” strikes in Kyiv. Russian missiles hit the TV tower in the Capital, Kharkiv under heavy bombing

Breaking news: The second largest city in Ukraine, Kharkiv, aka Kaharkov, is again attacked by rockets by Russian Federation forces. The city was the target of two Russian cruise missiles that hit the center of the town on Tuesday. 10 people were killed and 35 others were injured, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Kharkiv right now. Residential area. Putin at work. Busy-busy-busy… pic.twitter.com/Q42LdtQLzP — olexander scherba?? (@olex_scherba) March 1, 2022

The Ukrainian Capitla, Kyiv is also under attack. The Ukrainian Emergency Service says five people have died in the attack on the television tower. Another 5 people were injured.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry says Russia was barbaric in attacking a television tower near a memorial site commemorating the Babyn Yar victims of September 1941, one of the largest massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust.

Belorussian President Lukashenko, addressing his security council, points to a map of Ukraine that shows what look like planned troop movements, infrastructure targets, and the country divided into four parts.

At the bottom left of the map can be seen what appears to be a troop movement from the port of Odessa to Transnistria. It is possible that the 4 parts in which Ukraine is divided on the map will be the operational command areas of the Russian army.

While again condemning Russia’s human rights abuses and violations of international humanitarian law, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken advanced the idea of kicking Russia off of the UN Human Rights Council during a speech before the council on Tuesday morning. “One can reasonably ask whether a UN member state that tries to take over another UN member state – while committing horrific human rights abuses and causing massive humanitarian suffering – should be allowed to remain on this council,” Blinken said.

A second round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials is scheduled for Wednesday, March 2, according to Reuters, which quotes TASS. The information was published by the Ukrainian press on Tuesday. Another Ukrainian media outlet, Glavkom, citing sources in the Ukrainian delegation, revealed the terms advanced by the parties during the first meeting. According to her, Russia has asked Ukraine to approve the country’s neutral status in parliament and to hold a referendum on the issue.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defense minister Alexei Reznikov, Russia is preparing to launch “an ample psychological operation” against Ukraine.

He said it is a “large-scale intelligence and psychological operation” against Ukraine, which aims to “break the resistance of the Ukrainians and the Ukrainian army with lies,” Reznikov said in a statement. According to the defense minister, Russia planned to create “communication problems” and fabricate reports that Ukraine’s military and political leadership had “agreed to surrender” to Russian forces. “As a” confirmation “of this, fake documents – allegedly signed – as well as fake edited videos will be released,” Reznikov said.

Vitali Kliciko, the mayor of Kyiv, announced in a video message on Tuesday that “the enemy is at the gates of the city”, adding that Ukrainian soldiers “are preparing to defend Kiev”.

From the opposite camp, the Russian Ministry of Defense has ordered civilians in Kyiv to stay away from military bases in the Ukrainian capital. In a statement issued by the official TASS agency, the ministry spoke of “high-precision attacks”, which would target “Ukrainian secret service technology centers”.

“In order to stop the cyber attacks against Russia, the technological facilities of the SBU (Ukrainian secret service – n.r.) and the headquarters of the Center for Information and Psychological Operations will be hit with high-precision weapons,” according to TASS.

The Kremlin, through its spokesperson Dmitri Peskov said on Tuesday that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered his country’s troops to lay down their arms, “there would be no more casualties” in Ukraine.

Still, the ordinary Ukrainian people bring new proof of their heroism and patriotism. Empty handed, they position themselves in front of the Russian armored vehicles.

Civilians: “Why, why are you doing this? This is our city”. Soldiers: “Raise your hands and get out of the street”. Civilians: “It’s our city, it’s our streets.”, said several talks between Ukrainian locals and Russian soldiers in Kupiansk city, Kharkiv region.

People gathered in front of the town hall, telling the Russian military: “Go home!” and “Kupiansk is Ukrainian land.”

Soldiers threw tear gas grenades to disperse the civilians who opposed them.

All in all, on Tuesday, Ukraine continued to resist attacks by Russian troops and enters the sixth day since the start of the war by Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian army says it has managed to repel several attacks in the vicinity of the capital, while in several cities there have been bombings that have targeted civilian structures and blocks. As EU countries mobilize to provide aid to Ukraine, Russia’s foreign ministry threatens countries involved in supplying lethal weapons and fuel to Ukraine’s armed forces.

At least nine people have been killed and 37 injured after Russian forces launched multiple rocket strikes on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in what appeared to mark a change in tactics by Moscow towards bombing civilian areas. The city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said the toll included the deaths of three children.

In Ohtîrca, 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after an attack by Russian artillery on their base. Anti-aircraft alarms also sounded in four regions in the west of the country, one of them near the border with Poland. According to new satellite images, the column of several hundred Russian military vehicles advancing in the direction of Kyiv is in fact 64 kilometers long.

A maternity hospital near the capital Kyiv has been hit by Russian bombings, hospital director Vitaliy Girin was quoted as saying by the Kyiv Independent. The private hospital is located in the village of Buzova near Kyiv where intense fighting is taking place. According to the quoted source, everyone was evacuated from the damaged building.

Moreover, Ukraine accused Moscow of using a thermobaric weapon against civilians.

On Saturday, a CNN correspondent captured footage of what appeared to be a TOS-1 heavy flamethrower system being transported to the Ukrainian border near the Russian city of Belgorod, Euronews reports.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Bucharest announced the civilian casualties so far, from Sunday to Tuesday: 352 dead (including 14 children) and over 1,680 wounded.

In a new message, President Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russia of war crimes. He called on the European Union to approve his country’s immediate accession.

Moreover, the Ukrainian government has announced that it intends to sell bonds, starting today, to finance its armed forces defending the country from the Russian invasion, the BBC reports. Ukraine’s Finance Ministry wrote on Twitter that each one-year bond will have a face value of 1,000 Ukrainian hryvnia ($ 33.27) and that the interest rate offered to investors will be “determined in a bid” . “The proceeds from the bonds will be used to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” he added.

The southern Ukrainian city of Kherson is “surrounded” by Russian troops, according to Kyiv Independent Mayor Igor Kolikaiev and journalist Aliona Panina. “The Russian army has set up checkpoints at the entrances to Kherson. Kherson was and will be Ukraine’s, “the mayor wrote on Facebook.