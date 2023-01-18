All-time high temperature in January: 22C in Romania today

The day of January 18 will go down in history, because it brought the maximum temperature ever recorded in the country: +22.4 C, at Turnu Măgurele, ANM reported. The previous record was set in January 2001, in Oravița. Before the year 2000, temperatures above +20 C in January were extremely rare.

The temperature of +22.4 C measured at Turnu Măgurele was recorded at 2:30 p.m. The second highest temperature recorded was +21.7 C, in Bechet.

Absolute records were set for January in Bucharest as well: +20.4 C in Băneasa and +20.3 C in Filaret. At several weather stations + 21 degrees were recorded: Alexandria, Zimnicea, Oltenita, Călărași.

It was also very hot in Transylvania: +12 C in Făgăraș and Blaj. There were very few places with negative temperatures, an example being Miercurea Ciuc (-1).

The morning temperature lows were extremely high: +12.2 C in Zimnicea and Oravița, +12.1 in Oltenița, +11.8 C in Călărași. In Sibiu it was +8.7 C, and in Blaj, +6.9 C. There were negative temperatures at a few weather stations, especially at over 1,500 m alt (Miercurea Ciuc (-1.9 C).

2022 was the third warmest year since weather measurements have been made in Romania

The year 2022 was the third warmest year in the history of meteorological measurements in Romania. The average annual temperature was 11.77 degrees Celsius, and the thermal deviation of 1.55 degrees Celsius compared to the average of the period 1981 – 2010, shows an analysis of the National Meteorological Administration (ANM).

To date, three new absolute monthly country records have been set this century, and one has been tied. Only one was record cold:

+22.2 C in Oravița, on January 7, 2001

-33 C, in Obârsia Lotrului, on March 11, 2005

+44.3 C in Calafat, on July 24, 2007

+26 C at Pâtârlagele, on February 16, 2016 – equaling a record set on February 27, 1995, at Medgidia.