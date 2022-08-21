BVB shares, included in the FTSE Russell indices

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) shares will be included in FTSE Russell indices dedicated to emerging markets, as of September 19, FTSE Russell announced. Its shares will enter the FTSE Global Micro Cap component.

This will also impact the Romanian companies present in its indices: Bittnet Group shares will be re-added to the FTSE Micro Cap indices on September 19, while Impact shares will be excluded from the FTSE Global Micro Cap indices, since the company’s total market capitalization is above the FTSE Micro Cap index’s peak threshold.

Moreover, the shares of MedLife Romania and One United Properties will move from Small Cap to Mid Cap, and the shares of Banca Transilvania, OMV Petrom and Nuclearelectrica Oficial will go from Mid Cap to Large Cap.