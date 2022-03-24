Central bank: Bank deposits of Russians in Romania amount to almost RON 18 M

Bank deposits of Russians in Romania amount to 17.9 million lei, around 3.6 million euros, while the exposure of Romanian banks to Russian companies is 71 million lei, according to the central bank officials.

Credit institutions’ exposures are low for counterparties with a country of residence in Russia or Ukraine, Leonardo Badea, the deputy governor of the National Bank of Romania (NBR), said on Thursday.

“There are no loans and balance advances granted, and the attracted deposits amount to a modest value for our system: 17.9 million lei for Russia and 40.7 million lei for Ukraine, according to data existing in December 2021,” he said.

According to him, about 300 companies with Russian capital have been identified, but the role of these companies in all non-financial companies is reduced. They generate 0.1% value added, produce 0.66% of turnover, hold 0.2% of the total assets of non-financial companies and employ 0.08% of the total number of employees.